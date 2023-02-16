Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 395,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.69. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.