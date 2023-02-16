Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp
In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.