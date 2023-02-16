Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Down 13.1% in January

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bumble Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BMBL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,365. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bumble by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMBL shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

