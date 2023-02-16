Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cabot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

