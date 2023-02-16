Cadence Bank Makes New $948,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $421.24 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $530.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

