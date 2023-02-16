Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 55.67%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading

