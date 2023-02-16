Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$86,113.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,690,600 shares in the company, valued at C$74,845,959.66. Insiders have acquired 13,400 shares of company stock worth $82,228 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

