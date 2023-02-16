Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.10 million.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 215,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

