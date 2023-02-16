Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1,818.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.2% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 495,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 79,892 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 738.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 114,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 0.7 %

CCJ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 1,734,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

