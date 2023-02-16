Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Down 1.9 %

GOEVW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 209,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,232. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.