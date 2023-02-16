Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.37 and last traded at $97.50. 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGJTF. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

