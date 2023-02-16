Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.51

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 83137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 293,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.