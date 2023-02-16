Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.51

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 83137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.
CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
