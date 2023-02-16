Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.5 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. Carnarvon Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.25.
About Carnarvon Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnarvon Energy (CVONF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.