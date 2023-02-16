Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

CVONF remained flat at C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. Carnarvon Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.25.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. Its projects include: Phoenix, Buffalo, Eagle, Condor, Labyrinth, Maracas, Outtrim, Santa Cruz and Cerberus. The company was founded on December 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

