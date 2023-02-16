Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$9.64. Cascades shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 226,892 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$977.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall bought 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

