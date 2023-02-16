CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,816,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,724,515 shares.The stock last traded at $5.29 and had previously closed at $5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

CEMEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

About CEMEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after acquiring an additional 858,250 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,010,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,077,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 942,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

