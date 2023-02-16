CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,849 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for about 5.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of CEMEX worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEMEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 12,911,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

