CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Brink’s worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

