CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

