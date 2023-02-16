CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

