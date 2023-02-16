Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.24 and traded as high as C$9.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 406,110 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.33.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,040.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

