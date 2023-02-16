Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 4.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 2,389,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

