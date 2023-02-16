Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 1.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2,270.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $9.54 on Thursday, reaching $1,338.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,347.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,255.11.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

