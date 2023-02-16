Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985,521 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group accounts for about 18.3% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned approximately 2.13% of Chindata Group worth $63,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,208,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 401,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,581. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.