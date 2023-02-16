Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,049,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 1,307,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

