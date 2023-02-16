Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.07

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 118319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the third quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $3,635,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.