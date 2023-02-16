Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 231,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 and have sold 88,662 shares valued at $2,561,804. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Cimpress by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cimpress by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.