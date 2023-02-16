Cipher Capital LP Has $3.02 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.7 %

Accenture stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.82. 413,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

