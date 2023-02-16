Cipher Capital LP Invests $3.78 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,725. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

