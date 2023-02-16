Cipher Capital LP Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 677,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $342,256,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,117,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,069,655,000 after buying an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $489.55. 441,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,264. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

