Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $137.01 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

