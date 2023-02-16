Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of COHN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

