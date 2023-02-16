Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 25,871 shares.
Coin Hodl Trading Down 6.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
