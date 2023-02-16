Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.