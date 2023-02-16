Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,945,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 12,341,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,863.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of CBAUF stock remained flat at $78.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $79.50.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.