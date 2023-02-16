Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 50.8 %

CYH stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 11,240,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

