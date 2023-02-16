Community Health Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,057 call options.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 52.4 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 19,569,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

