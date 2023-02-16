Comparing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Microvast and Tailwind Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvast and Tailwind Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 3.04 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Tailwind Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -82.89% -26.33% -17.48% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -57.58% 4.70%

Summary

Microvast beats Tailwind Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Tailwind Sponsor LLC.

