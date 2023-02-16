Compound Price Reaches $49.12 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $49.12 or 0.00207904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $356.97 million and approximately $44.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00098496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056721 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.95703806 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $42,446,163.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.