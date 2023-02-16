Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.66. 3,684,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

