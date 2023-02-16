Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

