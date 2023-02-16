Contrasting EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

0.3% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $17.39 million 1.67 -$6.46 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZGO Technologies.

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.