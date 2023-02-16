Contrasting Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $654.06 million 2.85 $41.98 million $0.41 99.00 Aclaris Therapeutics $23.50 million 37.14 -$90.86 million ($1.29) -10.15

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.75%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.82%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 3.19% 12.34% 4.92% Aclaris Therapeutics -349.26% -39.41% -32.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.