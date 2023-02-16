Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.
Copa stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. 241,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.
CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
