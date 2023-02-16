Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,047,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 5,193,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

CPPMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. 131,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $322.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

