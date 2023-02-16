Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Up 1.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.07. 391,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 377,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Cosan Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cosan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 139.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

