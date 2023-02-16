Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Recommended Stories
