Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.47. The company had a trading volume of 194,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,189. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.