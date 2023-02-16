Covenant (COVN) Price Hits $0.73

Covenant (COVN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $58.44 million and approximately $96,714.62 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.