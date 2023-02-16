Credit Suisse AG Has $86.48 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $86,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

