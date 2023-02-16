Credit Suisse AG Has $86.48 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $86,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
