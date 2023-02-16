Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CS stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

