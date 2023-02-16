Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 594,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,019. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

