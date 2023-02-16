Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.20. 5,565,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,510. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,492 shares of company stock worth $6,509,786. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Crocs by 184.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

